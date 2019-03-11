(Bloomberg) -- OneSavings Bank Plc is in advanced talks to acquire Charter Court Financial Services Plc, as the U.K.’s smaller “challenger banks” face pressure to consolidate.

OneSavings would offer 0.8253 of a new share for each Charter Court share. The resulting company would be about 55 percent owned by OneSavings investors with the rest held by Charter Court shareholders, the companies said in a statement on Monday. The companies currently have a combined market value of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion)

“Subject to the successful outcome of ongoing discussions, the boards of OSB and Charter Court expect to recommend the possible combination to their respective shareholders,” the companies said in the statement.

So called challenger banks, established to take on Britain’s “big four” lenders in the wake of the financial crisis, have been searching for solutions as they struggle to remain competitive. FirstRand Ltd., Africa’s biggest lender by market value, offered to buy U.K. lender Aldermore Group Plc for about 1.1 billion pounds in 2017. Metro Bank Plc is preparing a 350-million-pound ($464 million) share sale to shore up its balance sheet.

OneSavings Chief Executive Officer Andy Golding would become CEO of the combined group under the proposal, the companies said. The aim of the tie-up is to create a U.K. mortgage-lending specialist with greater scale and resources, they said.

