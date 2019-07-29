OneWest Draws Penalty for Redlining When Mnuchin Was Chairman

(Bloomberg) -- OneWest Bank will pay more than $7 million to settle Department of Housing and Urban Development allegations that it engaged in lending discrimination in the Los Angeles area from 2014 until at least 2017.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was OneWest’s chairman for some of the time period in which the alleged misconduct occurred. HUD didn’t accuse any individuals, including Mnuchin, of misconduct.

To contact the reporter on this story: Austin Weinstein in New York at aweinstein18@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jesse Westbrook at jwestbrook1@bloomberg.net, Gregory Mott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.