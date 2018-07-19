TORONTO - Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) says it has agreed to buy Dutch daycare company KidsFoundation Holdings B.V. for an undisclosed price.

The Toronto-based private equity firm says KidsFoundation is the largest child-care company in the Netherlands, providing care for more than 30,000 children across 281 centres with about 3,750 employees.

Onex says it will make the acquisition through Onex Partners, its division focused on opportunities in the U.S., Canada and Europe that require $200 million or more of initial equity capital.

Last year, U.K-based Busy Bees Holdings Inc. bought BrightPath Early Learning Inc., Canada's only publicly-listed child-care company, for $145 million. At the time, BrightPath had about 2,200 staff and 77 locations in Canada.

Onex has more than $32 billion of assets under management and invests in a wide range of sectors.

In April, the firm said it would acquire a stake in PowerSchool Group LLC, which provides online education software for kindergarten through Grade 12, as well as a stake in education-focused personnel management company PeopleAdmin.