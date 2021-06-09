(Bloomberg) -- Onex Corp., one of Canada’s largest private equity firms, hired Judy Cotte to lead its efforts to woo clients that want to meet environmental, social and governance goals with their investments.

Cotte will focus on improving Onex’s investment process, “partnering with investors and clients to help meet investment objectives and reporting requirements,” the Toronto-based firm said in a statement Wednesday. She will report to Onex President Bobby Le Blanc in the newly created position.

“There is a strong connection between being responsible stewards of capital and having good ESG practices,” Le Blanc said. “Our intention is to not only create investment value, but to have a more positive impact on the industries we invest in and the communities we serve. Judy will play an important role in the continued success of our firm.”

Cotte joins Onex from ESG Global Advisors, a firm she founded to bridge the gap between ESG companies and investors. She previously headed the corporate governance and responsible investment team at RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

“Onex has an opportunity to build on its strong foundation and create real value and drive strategic change directly from our own efforts and through partnering with the companies we invest in,” she said.

