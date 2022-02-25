Onex rises after reporting portfolio growth; earnings drop

Onex Corp. rose as much as 2.6 per cent, the most since January, after reporting 5 per cent growth in investing capital per share in the fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based investment firm said profit fell 64 per cent in the quarter to US$214 million, partly due to share-price drops in some of its publicly-traded holdings. Gains in the credit portfolio also declined compared to the same period in 2020.

“Onex had a good year. We made progress across all our businesses and delivered solid performance,” Chief Executive Officer Gerry Schwartz said in a statement. “For 2022, we’re focused on continued strong execution and growing fee-generating assets under management.”

Onex’s investing capital grew 24 per cent last year to US$90.75 per share.

Stock-price drops at Onex companies such as trade show operator Emerald Holding Inc. and education software provider PowerSchool Holdings Inc. contributed to a US$141 million decline in the fair value of public-company holdings in the fourth quarter, the firm said in presentation to investors.

But private-company investments continued to rise in value during the quarter. And overall, Onex had a stellar year in 2021 with profit nearly doubling to US$1.4 billion from US$730 million the year before.

Onex shares were up 1.9 per cent to $86.22 as of 11:30 a.m. in Toronto. The stock is down about 13 per cent so far this year after rising 36 per cent last year.

The firm oversees US$49 billion, including US$8.2 billion of its own capital, and focuses on industrials, financial services, health care, and business services including software.

Some of its assets are exposed to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as WestJet Airlines Ltd., Canada’s second-largest air carrier, and Parkdean Resorts, a theme-park operator.

Onex joined other leveraged buyout firms in taking advantage of the liquid markets last year: The firm sold US$3.3 billion of assets and deployed US$3 billion across its private equity platforms.