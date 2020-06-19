(Bloomberg) -- Shift Technologies Inc., an online retailer for used cars, is in talks to merge with blank-check company Insurance Acquisition Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies could announce a transaction within a month, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Shift is aiming to be valued at more than $500 million in the deal, one of the people said.

Insurance Acquisition is also in talks to raise an additional $100 million from institutional investors as part of the deal, the people said.

Shift would become publicly traded as part of the transaction.

No final decision has been made and talks could fall through, they said.

A representative for Shift declined to comment while a representative for Insurance Acquisition didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

Insurance Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, raised about $150 million in an initial public offering in 2019.

Shift, a platform that allows users to buy and sell second-hand vehicles, has raised funding from BMW i Ventures Inc., G2VP, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and venture capital firm DCM, among other backers, according to its website.

