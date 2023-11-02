(Bloomberg) -- Zalando SE, one of Europe’s largest online fashion retailers, cut its 2023 revenue guidance late Wednesday, warning that a slowdown in demand will continue through the rest of the year.

The German company said gross merchandise value, a key metric for e-commerce platforms, may fall as much as 2% this year — well below analysts’ estimates. Zalando had previously forecast a gain of as much as 7%. Revenue is meanwhile expected to decline anywhere from 0.5% to 3%.

It stood firm on forecasts for earnings before interest and taxes, saying it remains committed to a “path of profitable growth.”

Read More: Online Fashion Shopping Is Less in Vogue, Morgan Stanley Says

Zalando has lost a third of its value this year amid mounting concerns about the future of the online fashion business. The European commerce giant that was once worth more than $30 billion now has a market cap of $6 billion. In July, Bernstein analyst William Woods described the company as “anachronistic” and warned that it was unlikely to achieve long-term targets as major fashion brands caught up in online sales.

The outlook threatens to cast a shadow over what was otherwise a solid earnings beat for the company in the third quarter. It posted adjusted earnings of 23.2 million euros ($24.5 million) for the quarter, far exceeding analysts’ estimates, and revenue that also surpassed projections.

--With assistance from Agatha Cantrill.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.