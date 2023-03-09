(Bloomberg) -- Flutter Entertainment Plc is planning to award its chief executive officer shares worth as much as 1,600% of his base salary, at a face value of about £19.5 million ($23.3 million), in a boost to his overall compensation package.

CEO Peter Jackson’s grant is the equivalent of four years’ worth of awards, given at one time and eligible to vest in 2029, it said. His current share award was capped at 180% of his salary per year.

Flutter said its new pay policy reflects the reality of the larger company and the competitive market for top executives. Still, shareholders must vote to approve the packages, which also set the remuneration for incoming Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, at its annual general meeting next month. The company’s market value has nearly tripled to £24.8 billion from about £7.5 billion since 2018 under Jackson’s leadership.

Still, last year, about a third of Flutter’s shareholders rejected a plan for higher executive pay packages.

Dublin-based Flutter said that the structure of the share award will make the plan “more directly aligned to shareholder experience,” rising and falling with “the level of value created for shareholders over the next six years.” The CEO and CFO will also have to hold shares equivalent to 500% and 400% of total salary, respectively, under additional changes to the policy. The requirements are currently set at 300% and 200%.

In order for the share award to vest at the maximum value, Flutter would need to outperform the FTSE 100, excluding real estate investment trusts and investment trusts, over a six-year period. The company’s remuneration committee will also have to do a final sign off, confirming that the performance “appropriately reflects the company’s underlying performance” and has been achieved in alignment with its objectives.

Jackson’s base pay will also increase to £1.22 million. Edgecliffe-Johnson’s base pay for 2023 is set at £750,000.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.