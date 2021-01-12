(Bloomberg) -- Moonpig Group Plc, an online greeting card and gifting platform comprising the Moonpig brand in the U.K. and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands, said it intends to list in London, buoyed by an acceleration in online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the leaders of the accelerating shift to online now is the perfect time for us to bring the company to the public market,” Nickyl Raithatha, chief executive officer of Moonpig Group, said in a statement.

The company’s revenue rose 44% to 173.1 million pounds ($234.6 million) in the year ended April 30, while its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was 44.4 million pounds, representing an underlying Ebitda margin of 26%, the statement showed.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.