Online retailer Wish has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, joining the rush of consumer technology companies seeking to go public before the end of the year.

Wish’s parent company, San Francisco-based ContextLogic Inc., plans to list on the Nasdaq, according to a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It listed a potential offering size of US$1 billion, a placeholder that could change.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are leading the IPO, according to the filing.

Wish’s prospectus reveals a net loss of US$176 million in the first nine months of 2020 and revenue of US$1.7 billion. While the company filed confidential paperwork for its IPO in August, this is the first chance potential investors have had to scrutinize its financial performance.

The company joins a glut of consumer-facing tech companies that are aiming to hold their IPOs before the end of 2020. Home-rental giant Airbnb Inc., food delivery company DoorDash Inc. and online loan provider Affirm Inc. have all filed this month to go public.

Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Peter Szulczewski and Danny Zhang, who met at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, Wish is an online marketplace that connects sellers to potential buyers of everything from clothing to electronic goods and kitchenware. ContextLogic owns other online marketplaces, including Geek, Mama, Home, and Cute, according to the Wish website.

Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG, RBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse Group AG are also working on the IPO.