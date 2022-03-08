Britain’s Hottest Real Estate Spot Is a Town on the Devon Coast
A fishing town in southwest England is the hottest property location in the country when it comes to asking prices.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
A fishing town in southwest England is the hottest property location in the country when it comes to asking prices.
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio was accused of damaging his neighbor’s penthouse in the process of building an “enormous addition” to the rooftop of their SoHo building.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump paid off his $100 million loan on Trump Tower that was coming due later this year and borrowed the same amount last month, public records show.
Accor SA, the French operator of Fairmont, Banyan Tree and Sofitel hotels, said it’s keeping its 57 Russian locations open while suspending future developments in the country following the invasion of Ukraine.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed touted the return of employees to offices as evidence companies are invested in the technology hub, which has been hit hard by remote work.
Mar 8, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Online-mortgage lender Better is firing roughly 3,000 employees in the U.S. and India as rising interest rates weigh on the volume of new loans.
The total represents about 35% of the company’s workforce, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
Better eliminated approximately 9% of its workforce last year, announcing the move in a video conference call. Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg later apologized for how that round of cuts was handled, and took a hiatus before returning in January. This time, the company said it would contact all of the affected workers personally. All will be eligible for severance payments, and U.S. employees will receive extended medical benefits.
“This decision is driven heavily by the headwinds affecting the residential real estate market,” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan said in an email sent to employees seen by Bloomberg News. “It is in no way a reflection on the personal performance of any departing team members, all of whom have contributed to Better’s success.”
The job cuts were previously reported by TechCrunch and the New York Times.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.