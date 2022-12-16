(Bloomberg) -- US drug enforcement officials are considering prohibiting online pharmacy Truepill from dispensing controlled substances after alleging that the company wrongly filled thousands of prescriptions for ADHD medicines such as Adderall.

Truepill mailed prescriptions to the homes of patients who used online mental health treatment services such as Cerebral, which is under investigation by the Department of Justice for possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act. A Bloomberg Businessweek investigation found that some of Cerebral’s clinicians felt pressured to prescribe stimulant medications and that the company wasn’t prepared to treat some high-risk patients.

“Cerebral arranged for patients to receive prescriptions for ADHD treatments through a telehealth visit, and for Truepill to fill those prescriptions,” the Drug Enforcement Administration said Thursday in a statement. “In numerous instances, Truepill dispensed controlled substances pursuant to prescriptions that were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose in the usual course of professional practice.”

The alleged violations included filling prescriptions for more pills than patients were supposed to receive and prescriptions written by people who didn’t have proper state licenses.

Cerebral’s clinicians no longer write prescriptions for controlled substances to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Truepill said in May that the company would stop filling scripts for amphetamines for its business clients.

Cerebral and Truepill did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

