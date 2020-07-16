(Bloomberg) -- The bonds of e-commerce companies in emerging markets may have had their best days of 2020.

Dollar notes sold by companies like Alibaba and JD.com are among the best performers in emerging markets year to date, helping the consumer sector to deliver a 6.4% return, almost four times the advance of the Bloomberg Barclays index of developing-nation corporate bonds. Room for further gains, however, may be small as tighter spreads cap an advance in prices.

“There’s limited upside in bonds no matter how good the story is,” said Morgan Harting, a money manager at AllianceBernstein in New York. “With bonds there is kind of a limit, because at best you are going to get your principal and interest back.”

Online shopping got a boost this year as the pandemic drove developing-nation consumers used to physical stores to e-commerce. This extra push, however may gradually fade away as economies return to normality.

Alibaba’s dollar bonds due in 2057 rose about 20% this year and the spread already erased most of March’s spike. The same is valid for JD.com notes due in 2026, which are up 7.2% this year, while debt due in 2027 sold by Chinese Prosus NV, which provides internet based services including e-commerce, returned 5.2%.

Jennifer Gorgoll, an Atlanta-based money manager who helps oversee $23.8 billion in emerging markets debt at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, says the consumer sector is defensive in the current virus environment, allowing bonds to retain their value or even rise slightly in the next couple of quarters.

“No one knows how long the pandemic will last,” she said. “So staying in defensive sectors, like the consumer product sector, we believe is a very prudent strategy.”

While no correction is in sight, e-commerce bonds won’t rise much more, according to Fernando Chacon, an emerging markets fixed income trader at Acciones & Valores in Bogota. Instead, investors will likely turn to bonds sold by construction and materials companies, which offer more upside as economies reopen.

“There comes a point in which the price stops being attractive, and the market will turn over to different sectors,” said Chacon.

