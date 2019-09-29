(Bloomberg) -- Almost two in three Americans see Donald Trump’s move to ask a foreign leader to investigate one of the president’s political rivals as a serious problem, but most said they weren’t surprised by Trump’s actions, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows.

In the poll, taken Friday and Saturday, Americans were asked about the phone call in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump urged the new Ukrainian leader to probe former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Some 64% termed Trump’s actions “very serious” or “somewhat serious.” Still, only about one in four said they were following the news of Trump’s call very closely.

Only 17% said they were “very surprised” or “somewhat surprised” by Trump’s actions, against 83% who were “not so surprised” or “not surprised at all.”

The poll was conducted among 504 adults. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

