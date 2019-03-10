Only 2 U.K. Cabinet Members Still Support Theresa May: Telegraph

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is facing increasing pressure to resign within weeks after it was claimed she has lost the backing of all but two of her cabinet ministers, the Telegraph reports.

Members of the Cabinet have privately discussed whether they should tell her at the end of this week that her time is up

May could even be gone by Wednesday night if Labour tables - and wins - a fresh no confidence vote in the government, which Downing Street fears could happen

