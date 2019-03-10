16m ago
Only 2 U.K. Cabinet Members Still Support Theresa May: Telegraph
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is facing increasing pressure to resign within weeks after it was claimed she has lost the backing of all but two of her cabinet ministers, the Telegraph reports.
- Members of the Cabinet have privately discussed whether they should tell her at the end of this week that her time is up
- May could even be gone by Wednesday night if Labour tables - and wins - a fresh no confidence vote in the government, which Downing Street fears could happen
To contact the reporter on this story: Chiara Vasarri in New York at cvasarri@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.