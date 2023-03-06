(Bloomberg) -- Every year at the energy industry’s premier gathering in Houston, speakers lament the lack of women. Yet the lineup at this week’s CERAweek by S&P Global conference doesn’t move the needle.

For the second straight year, women comprise 22% of speakers at CERAWeek.

To some extent, the lack of female representation at the conference reflects a persistent dearth of women leaders in the oil industry. Across North America, just four companies in the sector have women at the helm as of 2021, according to Bloomberg data.

CERAWeek has made some strides to improve gender diversity. In 2018, when the conference came under fire for featuring a “women in energy” event at which three of the four panelists were men, just 15% of total speakers were female. This year will see a record number of women attendees — about 31% of delegates, according to event spokesperson Jeff Marn.

While 2023’s program includes more all-women panels, the agenda also highlights how little has changed. At Wednesday’s “Women in Energy” reception hosted by Exxon Mobil Corp., for example, two of the three speakers will be male.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.