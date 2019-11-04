(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is competitive in head-to-head match ups with top Democrats in six key battleground states, according to a new set of New York Times/Siena College polls.Across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina -- the six states that Trump won most narrowly in 2016 -- the president trails Joe Biden by an average of two percentage points among registered voters -- within the margin of error.

Trump leads Elizabeth Warren, who has been edging out Biden for front-runner status, by two points among registered voters in those states. That’s the same margin by which he won over Hillary Clinton there three years ago.The surveys are positive news for Trump, who faces low approval ratings nationwide and as he battles a House impeachment inquiry. A Democratic path to victory in 2020 likely would need to include several of those states.

The poll of 3,766 registered voters was conducted Oct. 13 to 26. It had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.4 percentage points in every state except for Michigan, where the margin was 5.1 points.

Tuesday is Election Day and voters in Kentucky and Mississippi cast ballots for new state governors. Virginia holds state legislature elections in what will be key tests for Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2020 races.

President Donald Trump holds a rally Wednesday in Monroe, Louisiana, where Governor John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, is facing Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, who describes himself as a conservative businessman, in a Nov. 16 runoff vote.

