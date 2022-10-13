(Bloomberg) -- Stocks have been rocked by inflation data lately as markets try to gauge where the Federal Reserve stands on rate hikes. With a key consumer price index reading on tap Thursday morning, investors are bracing for one thing -- more volatility.

The S&P 500 Index has seen an average move of about 2% in either direction over the past six months following release of the consumer price index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the highest in at least five years.

In fact, trading sessions this year have been turbulent when consumer inflation reports are released, with the S&P 500 falling seven of nine times. Many investors have fresh memories of the last inflation print on Sept. 13, which showed prices in August were hotter than expected and sent the S&P 500 tumbling 4.3%. It was the fourth-worst response to a CPI release in nearly 14 years behind March 2020, August 2011 and November 2008.

Read: Investors on Guard as Stocks Rally Sputters Ahead of Data Deluge

Traders are closely watching the consumer price figures, due at 8:30 a.m. in New York, because it will be key to determining if the Federal Reserve moves ahead with another 75 basis-point rate increase at its next meeting in early November. In fact, a further acceleration in prices could amp up the urgency to extend jumbo-sized rate hikes beyond this year.

“It will be hard to beat how badly the market performed after last month’s print, but I would expect volatility to continue until CPI comes down significantly enough to signal that rate hikes have successfully curbed inflation,” Gillian Wolff, senior associate analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview.

The benchmark index took another dip on Wednesday to close at a fresh bear-market low for the year at 3,577.03 -- its lowest level since November 2020 after prices paid to US producers rose in September by more than expected, keeping pressure on the Fed to continue along its aggressive rate-hike path.

CPI is forecast to have risen 8.1% in September from a year earlier versus 8.3% in August, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, is projected to rise 6.5% on a year-over-year basis and fall to 0.4% month over month.

The Cleveland Fed’s inflation Nowcast, which correctly predicted a surprise rise in inflation for August, estimates that core CPI in September will rise 6.6% from a year ago and advance 0.5% from August. Even so, Wolff isn’t expecting to see another meltdown in broader equity markets just yet.

“I doubt we will get another 4% down day,” Wolff said. “Statistically, it would be unlikely.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.