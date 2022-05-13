(Bloomberg) -- The average retail price of unleaded gasoline in the US has climbed for 19 straight days, extending a record rally to $4.432 a gallon, according to the latest data from auto club AAA. Only three states are still enjoying pump prices below $4: Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. California continues to have the most expensive gasoline at a whopping average of $5.872 a gallon. The soaring costs may not end anytime soon as Nymex futures, which normally set the tone for retail, jumped to the highest on record Friday as well.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.