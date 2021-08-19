OnlyFans is getting out of the pornography business.

The company will prohibit users from posting any sexually explicit conduct, starting in October. Creators will still be allowed to post nude photos and videos, provided they’re consistent with OnlyFans’ policy, the company said Thursday.

The changes are needed because of mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers, according to the company.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said.

OnlyFans has attracted more than 130 million users by giving online creators a platform to charge their fans for photos and videos. Many of its most-popular creators post nude photos and videos, and it has been praised for giving sex workers a safer place to do their jobs.

But sex work still has a stigma. And OnlyFans is trying to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than US$1 billion. The company handled more than $2 billion in sales last year, and is on pace to more than double that this year. It keeps 20 per cent of that figure.