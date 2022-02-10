(Bloomberg) -- The city of Windsor, Ontario, is seeking a court injunction to end the protest that has blocked freight traffic on the Ambassador Bridge for nearly 72 hours, setting the stage for a potential confrontation with demonstrators.

A provincial court will hear the application at 12 p.m. New York time Friday, a city spokesperson said. A court order would clear the path for police to make arrests or tow vehicles to clear the streets, if necessary, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

The legal move comes as protesters are digging in at the base of the bridge that connects Windsor with Detroit. Police have tried to persuade them to move to an area that doesn’t block traffic, to no avail, Dilkens said in an interview.

Automakers have been forced to shut down or curtail production because the bridge is the industry’s most important Canada-U.S. shipping route. It’s also an important piece of the food supply chain between the countries. An estimated $13.5 million in goods moves on the bridge in an average hour.

“This is a national crisis,” Dilkens said. “We hope to not have to move in. We hope they will voluntarily get in their cars and go on their way.”

Windsor Police have brought in the Ontario Provincial Police and requested officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to help.

There is a big risk of moving in to clear protesters and a penalty for doing nothing, Dilkens said. His office has been bombarded with calls and emails from citizens accusing him of allowing the protesters to occupy the city. Police have tried to negotiate a settlement to avoid violence, he said.

“Police went to tow a car early on and the protesters surrounded the police with tire irons,” he said. “Also concerning is, if you have enough police resources and you can move out 200 people, do you get 400 people? Does this become a rallying point?”

Meanwhile, automakers have idled or cut production in at least six plants in the U.S. and Canada after running out of parts that come across the bridge. General Motors Co. is working with suppliers to maintain parts flow and production and is prepared to have parts delivered by air, said a spokesman.

The head of the company that owns the bridge called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his government’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country.

While most truckers have their Covid-19 shots, “there are some who for many reasons are choosing not to get vaccinated but deserve to be respected and allowed to do their jobs,” Matt Moroun, chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Co., said in a statement.

That may not work. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced an end to the province’s proof-of-vaccination system this week, but protesters have still blocked access to a key border crossing between the western Canadian province and Montana.

Dilkens said the Windsor demonstrations are a “leaderless movement” and the protesters have a variety of aims, not just ending the vaccine mandate for truckers.

“This is a patchwork of people who aren’t even there for the same cause,” he said. “This is the kind of protest you’d see at a G7 or G20 summit. You have people here protesting because they don’t like government or don’t like wearing a mask or are protesting climate change.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.