Ontario says it expects its budget deficit to be about $700 million (US$559 million) smaller than forecast just a few months ago, as a strengthening economic recovery boosts projected tax revenue and the province receives larger transfers from the federal government.

The world largest sub-sovereign bond issuer sees its deficit for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 at $32.4 billion compared to $33.1 billion estimated in the budget released in March, according to its first quarter fiscal update released Thursday.

Revenues to rise to $156.9 billion from $154 billion previously projected That includes a $1.95 billion boost from federal government transfers and $950 million of additional projected tax revenues, which is led by corporate profits and housing market strength

Projected program expenses to be $2.2 billion higher than budget forecast at $175.2 billion “Given the ongoing risks — including the rise of the Delta variant and continued uncertainty regarding the evolution of the public health and economic situation, Ontario will continue to employ this flexible approach by allocating $2.2 billion in new funding towards the Time-Limited COVID-19 Fund”: government statement

Province’s long-term borrowing plan will be for $53 billion, down from $54.7 billion previously expected.