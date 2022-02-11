(Bloomberg) -- The premier of Canada’s biggest province declared a state of emergency, warning protesters who are choking off traffic at a key U.S. border crossing and causing gridlock in the Canadian capital that they face severe consequences if they don’t leave.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the government is enacting new powers to end the blockade, including issuing fines of as much as C$100,000 ($78,700) and jail time for those blocking roadways, bridges and other infrastructure.

The Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit has been largely closed since Monday night. The conduit carries about one quarter of the commercial trade between the U.S. and Canada. Automakers including General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp. have been forced to curb production.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak at 2 p.m. Ottawa time. The streets of the capital have been clogged with hundreds of semi trucks and protesters for two weeks.

Windsor Hearing Against Protests Begins (12:45 p.m NY)

The city of Windsor, Ontario, and representatives from the auto sector are seeking a court order to remove the protesters. Justice Geoffrey Morawetz, the chief justice of the Ontario Superior Court, is in charge of the hearing, which is taking place on Zoom.

A court order would clear an easier path for police to make arrests or tow vehicles to clear the streets, if necessary, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said on Thursday.

Crucial Day for Clearing Trade Routes, CEO Says (12:25 p.m. NY)

Scotty Greenwood, chief executive officer of the Canadian American Business Council, says it’s a critical to open up the bridge now.

“This has the attention of the White House and business leaders across the country and political leaders. This is one of the top three stories now, every morning this week,” Greenwood said on BNN Bloomberg Television.

“What has changed is, when this was a protest in Ottawa, world capitals in free societies are used to protests. That is something that we understand. But when you start blocking commerce, when you start with lawlessness, it’s a different game altogether.”

