(Bloomberg) -- Ontario’s budget deficit is set to widen as the highest interest rates in decades and slower growth hurt the finances of the province that is Canada’s economic powerhouse.

The provincial government’s budget shortfall is now expected to be C$5.6 billion ($4.1 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, compared with a prior forecast for a C$1.3 billion deficit, according to its fall economic statement. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is also postponing the government’s target for balancing its books by one year, to fiscal 2025-2026.

The Bank of Canada has increased its policy rate to 5% from 0.25% since the beginning of last year, and longer bond rates have also jumped in recent months — slowing the housing market and consumer spending. The provincial government is cutting its outlook for real economic growth for the next two years. The economy will grow just 0.5% in 2024, it now projects.

“The impacts of high inflation and the Bank of Canada’s rapid interest rate increases are weighing on Ontario’s economic outlook for the remainder of this year, into next,” Bethlenfalvy said, according to the prepared text of his speech Thursday to the legislature in Toronto. “Although there is more pressure on our fiscal plan since the spring, we maintain our commitment to balancing the budget.”

The government expects to spend C$13.4 billion on debt interest during the current fiscal year, up C$1 billion or 8% from last year.

Ontario’s now projects revenue of C$201.8 billion for the current fiscal year, down from C$204.4 billion in the March budget.

In line with the higher projected deficit, the province’s long-term borrowing plan for current fiscal year is rising to C$34.7 billion from C$27.5 billion in the budget.

Premier Doug Ford’s government also announced:

The launch of the Ontario Infrastructure Bank, with C$3 billion of initial funding

Removal of provincial sale tax for certain new rental housing construction

A 6.8% increase to the provincial minimum wage, to C$16.55 an hour

The launch of consultations on a permanent framework for target benefit pension plans

Expanded tax credits for critical minerals and additional funds for an investment agency meant to attract new companies to the province

