(Bloomberg) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is under increasing pressure to close in-person schooling as a more deadly strain of coronavirus surges through the province.

Public health authorities in the suburban regions of Peel and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph used their own authority on Monday to shift to remote learning only. The closures will last until at least April 18.

Schools in Toronto, the country’s financial capital, are staying open for now, the local school board said.

The provincial government has been vocal about wanting schools to stay open despite the rising number of Covid-19 infections. “Students deserve to be in class,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on April 1. “Schools will remain open -- critical for students’ mental health and learning.”

Ford, the Ontario premier, tightened restrictions on Canada’s most populous province last week. Restaurants were limited to takeout and delivery orders, supermarkets and pharmacies were ordered to operate at 50% capacity, and other retailers were told to reduce to 25% capacity.

The province reported 2,938 new cases and 10 deaths on Monday. The main variant spreading in Ontario -- known as B.1.1.7 -- is 50% more lethal than previous strains, twice as likely to send patients to intensive care and three times as likely to require ventilation, officials have said.

Canada has vaccinated at a slower pace than the U.S. The country has fully inoculated 2.7% of its population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

