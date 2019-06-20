TORONTO - Finance Minister Vic Fedeli is one of several high-profile ministers demoted in a major cabinet shuffle announced today by Premier Doug Ford.

The Progressive Conservative government has faced weeks of criticism after near-daily stories emerged of cuts that were hidden in Fedeli's April budget.

Environment Minister Rod Phillips, who played a major role in the cancellation of the province's cap-and-trade program, will replace Fedeli, who will be in charge of economic development.

Lisa MacLeod, who angered parents over her handling of the autism file as minister of children, community and social services is taking over the tourism, culture and sport portfolio.

Another minister being demoted in the shuffle is Education Minister Lisa Thompson who will be responsible for government and consumer services.

The shuffle comes just after Ford and his Tories marked the one-year anniversary of winning a majority government.

