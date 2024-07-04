Ontario’s government-owned liquor retailer is preparing for a potential strike as soon as Friday while continuing labour talks to avoid a shutdown of 669 stores in Canada’s most populous province.

About 10,000 unionized workers at Ontario’s liquor stores will be in a legal position to strike as of 12:01 a.m. Friday if the Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario fail to reach a deal to avert the labor action. The union is seeking a new labor agreement with the provincial government agency after its last contract expired at the end of March.

An LCBO strike would be the first for the government-run liquor retailer, which is one of the world’s largest buyers of wine, beer and spirits. The negotiations over issues including job security and hours come as Ontario Premier Doug Ford expands sales of beer and wine beyond government-owned stores to as many as 8,500 new outlets including convenience stores in the coming months.

The LCBO said it plans to shut all retail stores for 14 days in the event of a strike to update its operations, and then reopen 30 outlets for in-store shopping three days a week with limited hours. The government-run retailer will continue operating its online store and wholesale orders to restaurants and bars are unaffected. Ontarians will still be able to buy beer and wine at about 2,300 private retail locations across the province, including select grocery stores, breweries, wineries and specialty outlets including the Beer Store.