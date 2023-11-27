US to Back Million-Dollar Mortgages in San Diego, Breckenridge
The federal government will back mortgages of more than $1 million in additional areas, including San Diego and Breckenridge, Colorado, as US home prices reach records.
A Deutsche Bank AG executive gave testimony that could bolster Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations.
Lineage Logistics LLC is targeting a valuation of more than $30 billion in an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, in what could be one of next year’s largest listings.
Swiss businessman Arthur Eugster revealed a stake in Signa Holding GmbH after cancelling a trusteeship that had previously handed founder Rene Benko control of his shares.
Sierra Leone’s authorities have said that an attack at the weekend by gunmen on a key army base in the capital, Freetown, was a failed coup.
22h ago
The Canadian Press
Ontario's housing minister is shooting down a request from big city mayors for a change in funding criteria that would help more of them qualify for money to build infrastructure necessary for new homes.
The province has assigned housing targets to 50 municipalities and has said those that meet at least 80 per cent of their number annually will get a slice of the three-year, $1.2-billion Building Faster Fund.
The money could be used for housing-enabling infrastructure, such as roads and water lines, critical to building new homes.
But with one month left in the year, just nine of the 50 municipalities have met or exceeded their target for housing starts and another five are listed as being "on track," at between 80 and 99 per cent.
The Ontario Big City Mayors group asked Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra last month to base their eligibility for the fund on how many building permits municipalities issue, rather than on the number of housing starts, because putting shovels in the ground is out of their control.
When asked today if he was still considering that request, Calandra said no.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.