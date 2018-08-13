Ontario is delaying the launch of private marijuana sales in bricks-and-mortar stores until April 2019, nearly six months after the drug is legalized for recreational use.

The provincial government said Monday it will start cannabis sales with an online-only retail channel when marijuana is legalized on Oct. 17, to be followed by a private retail sales on on April 1. This is an abrupt policy change from the former Liberal government, which planned to sell cannabis in government-run pot shops, starting with 40 in 2018.

“The government of Ontario will not be in the business of running physical cannabis stores,” Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said in a statement. “Instead, we will work with private sector businesses to build a safe, reliable retail system that will divert sales away from the illegal market.”

The government-run Ontario Cannabis Store will provide the online platform for retail sales, and will also be the wholesaler once private stores open. The province said its website will include a verification system to ensure customers are 19 or older.

No specific targets have been set for the number of stores. The government will consult with municipalities and other stakeholders to develop a regulatory framework.

Ontario’s policy change comes as Canada gets set to legalize recreational sales on Oct. 17. While the decision ends uncertainty about the province’s plans, the shift in the sales model may make it likely initial sales will fall short of expectations.

Provincial governments are responsible for administering retail marijuana distribution, and sales models vary across the country: Alberta is approving privately run stores while Quebec plans through to sell through its government-run alcohol agency. Legal sales are expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2022, according to a report published Monday by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, a cannabis research firm.

Investor enthusiasm over marijuana has waned in recent months in Canada, the first Group of Seven nation to legalize recreational pot. Ballooning company valuations have tempered, with the BI Canada Cannabis Index tumbling about 44 percent this year after reaching a record high in January.