(Bloomberg) -- Premier Doug Ford replaced his finance chief and three other top ministers after just one year, as Ontario’s government faces growing discontent over spending cuts.

Rod Phillips, a former executive at Postmedia Network Canada Corp. who had been serving as environment minister, replaces Victor Fedeli at the provincial finance ministry, Ford said Thursday at the legislature in Toronto. The premier also moved Caroline Mulroney out of her job as attorney general, and replaced both the education minister and the minister of children and social services.

Ontario, an economic powerhouse in Canada and the world’s largest sub-sovereign borrower, is seeking to balance its budget within five years by relying on higher revenue and reining in spending across the board. It faces an estimated deficit of C$10.3 billion ($7.8 billion) this fiscal year, its 11th straight shortfall.

Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party swept to power last June after 15 years of Liberal Party rule. But his plans to cut spending have put his government on a collision course with the province’s powerful teachers’ union, among other groups.

Lisa Thompson is out as education minister as a result, replaced by Stephen Lecce. At children and social services, Todd Smith replaces Lisa MacLeod, who faced criticism after the province overhauled autism funding.

Mulroney, who oversaw cuts to legal aid, becomes transport minister, with Doug Downey taking over as attorney general. Fedeli becomes minister of economic development and chairman of cabinet.

