Ontario’s Borrowing Needs to Shrink Even as Its Deficit Soars

(Bloomberg) -- Ontario expects to borrow C$38.2 billion ($28.1 billion) in long-term debt for the coming fiscal year as the government plots out more spending on infrastructure and larger deficits for Canada’s most-populous province.

That’s about 9% less than the C$41.8 billion in long-term borrowing the provincial government has done in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, according to Ontario’ Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s new budget. Bond spreads on Ontario debt narrowed following Tuesday’s budget release.

The year-on-year drop is because Ontario pre-borrowed money in the current fiscal year, giving it an additional C$9.3 billion in cash on hand when it rolls over to the new year on Monday. That allows the province to trim back plans to tap the bond market in the year ahead — even though its budget shortfall is expected to widen to C$9.8 billion.

Read More: Ontario Delays Balancing Budget by Another Year as Deficit Grows

The government is targeting a net debt-to-GDP ratio of 39.2% in the year ahead, up from around 38%.

Ontario joins Quebec and British Columbia — the three largest Canadian provinces by population — in expecting to run larger deficits in the coming year. The Ontario budget puts the province’s gross bond tally at around C$2,400 per Ontarian, leaving the program 29% to 38% below the average outlined in the eight other provincial budgets so far tabled in 2024, National Bank of Canada economists said in a note to clients.

Ontario’s short-term borrowing is expected to increase, leaving the province with C$44.2 billion in total funding requirements for fiscal 2024-25.

(Updates with bond spread reaction and analyst comment from second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.