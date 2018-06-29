Ontario's Doug Ford appoints cabinet of 21, with key roles given to former rivals

TORONTO - Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government will have a cabinet of 21, including Premier Doug Ford, with key portfolios earmarked for the party's former interim leader and Ford's rivals for the top job.

Ford, who led the party to a sweeping victory in the provincial election earlier this month, will also take on the role of minister of intergovernmental affairs.

The position of health minister will go to Christine Elliott, who returned to politics earlier this winter after years as the province's health ombudsman in order to run for the party leadership. She will also serve as deputy premier.

Toronto lawyer and businesswoman Caroline Mulroney, a rookie politician and another former contender for the Tory crown, has been appointed as attorney general.

Vic Fedeli, the party's former interim leader, will serve as finance minister, a step up from his job as finance critic when the Tories were in opposition.

Ford and his cabinet -- which also includes veteran PC legislators such as Lisa MacLeod and John Yakabuski, are set to be sworn in this morning in a ceremony inside the legislature.

Here is the full list of new ministers:

Doug Ford -- Premier and minister of intergovernmental affairs

Christine Elliott -- Minister of health and long-term care and deputy premier

Caroline Mulroney -- Attorney general and minister responsible for Francophone affairs

Monte McNaughton -- Minister of infrastructure

Lisa MacLeod -- Minister of children, community and social services and minister responsible for women's issues

Lisa Thompson -- Minister of education

Todd Smith -- Minister of government and consumer services, and government house leader

Laurie Scott -- Minister of labour

Peter Bethlenfalvy -- President of the Treasury Board

Raymond Cho -- Minister for seniors and accessibility

Steve Clark -- Minister of municipal affairs and housing

Victor Fedeli -- Minister of finance and Chair of cabinet

Merrilee Fullerton -- Minister of training, colleges and universities

Ernie Hardeman -- Minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs

Sylvia Jones -- Minister of tourism, culture and sport

Rod Phillips -- Minister of the environment, conservation and parks

Greg Rickford -- Minister of energy, northern development and mines, and minister of Indigenous affairs

Michael Tibollo -- Minister of community safety and correctional services

Jim Wilson -- Minister of economic development, job creation and trade

John Yakabuski -- Minister of transportation

Jeff Yurek -- Minister of natural resources and forestry

(SOURCE: The Government of Ontario)

