(Bloomberg) -- Protests by education workers in Ontario, which briefly closed schools, are set to end on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to repeal controversial legislation that had stripped them of the right to strike.

“My understanding is that our workers will be at school tomorrow,” Laura Walton, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, said at a news conference Monday.

School boards will need to work with that information to make their own decisions about whether to reopen, she said.

Walton was joined by representatives from more than a dozen other labor groups on stage, expressing solidarity with measures taken by education workers.

Thousands of Ontario education workers -- from janitors to teaching assistants --started a walkout on Friday to protest the province’s move to impose wage increases well below the current rate of inflation, while denying workers the right to strike.

Toronto Faces Day of Disruption With Transit, School Strikes

Some transit workers in the Toronto region also walked off the job on Monday after failing to reach a labor contract over the weekend.

If fundamental worker rights can be taken away “no one’s rights are safe,” Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, said at the conference.

Ford’s tactics could have been used in other provinces against other unions, she said. Labor movements were prepared to make an “unprecedented response” had the Ford government not backed down, she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.