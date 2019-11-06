(Bloomberg) -- Ontario trimmed its deficit projection by C$1.3 billion ($990 million) for the 2019-20 fiscal year as growth and job creation picks up steam in Canada’s provincial powerhouse.

The world’s largest sub-sovereign debt issuer is on track to report a deficit of C$9 billion for the year ending March 31, down from C$10.3 billion previously projected, according to Ontario’s government data released Wednesday. Revenues are seen rising marginally to C$155.8 billion from the previous estimate while expenses are now likely to come in slightly higher at C$163.8 billion.

The current budget deficit projection includes C$1 billion, which is set aside for contingencies. Last year, the shortfall ended at C$7.4 billion.

Ontario’s economy is picking up after a slow start to the year. The unemployment rate stood at 5.3% in September, just shy of a three-decade low, according to federal government data. Premier Doug Ford is pushing to eliminate the budget shortfall by fiscal 2023-2024 but is moving slowly to avoid major service cuts and clashes with public sector workers.

Ontario’s 2019-2020 long term borrowing plan was reduced to C$31.9 billion compared with C$36 billion estimated earlier this year. As of Nov. 6 Ontario has raised C$21.3 of long term borrowings. Long term debt issuance will decline by C$5.5 billion over a three-year period ending March 31 2022, compared with estimates tabled in the budget forecast earlier this year.

