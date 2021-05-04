(Bloomberg) -- The real estate investment firm Hines is raising money for deals in the Asia-Pacific region as it looks for opportunities coming out of the pandemic.

The fund, Hines Asia Property Partners, will have an initial investment capacity of roughly $900 million, according to a statement on Tuesday. Cadillac Fairview, the property unit of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is providing $400 million in equity.

Hines, which wants to expand its portfolio in the region, will invest as much as $100 million and the rest will be debt, said David Steinbach, global chief investment officer at the Houston-based firm.

Investors have been funneling money into commercial real estate funds over the past year, anticipating a wave of Covid-related deals. The new Hines fund will target deals in markets including Japan, Australia, South Korea as it seeks to invest in warehouses, offices, retail and residential property.

“There will be some pricing opportunities out of Covid,” Steinbach said by phone.

Hines currently has $5.3 billion of assets under management across Asia, with properties in Australia, China, India and Singapore.

