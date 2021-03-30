Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it earned 8.6 per cent last year, trailing its benchmark, as gains in fixed income and equities were partially offset by big losses on shopping malls and other real estate.

The $221.2 billion (US$176 billion) pension fund said strategic allocations to gold and an equity hedge helped boost returns during a volatile year in which markets were roiled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was my first full year as CEO, and it is safe to say it did not go quite as I anticipated,” Jo Taylor, the fund’s chief executive officer, said in its annual report. “That said, in trying circumstances we demonstrated financial resilience while delivering outstanding service for our members.”

The results lagged the fund’s investment benchmark, which was up 10.7 per cent. The fund is targeting $300 billion in net assets by 2030.

Prompt monetary and fiscal support helped to restart the global economy, allowing many of Ontario Teachers’ portfolio companies to bounce back quickly, Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo said in the report.

Ontario Teachers’ public equity portfolio gained 15.2 per cent while private equity advanced 13.5 per cent. But its real estate portfolio lost 13.7 per cent.

“The pandemic highlighted the importance of robust portfolio diversification across different assets, geographies and sectors,” Hindo said in a statement.

The pension fund has trimmed exposure to fixed income by cutting back mostly on bonds, after generating more than $10 billion in returns through the asset class in the first half of the year as interest rates declined. Its fixed income portfolio gained 20.7 per cent during the year.

“With a persistent low interest rate environment expected in the coming years, fixed income will be a less effective source of diversification and returns in the immediate future,” Hindo said.