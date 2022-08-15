(Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said infrastructure gains countered losses in public equities, venture growth and credit, giving the retirement-fund manager a 1.2% net return in the first half of the year.

“The fund has benefited from our deliberate efforts over the last 12 months to tilt the asset mix towards those that perform well in inflationary environments, particularly commodities and infrastructure,” Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo said in a statement Monday.

The Toronto-based firm, which oversees C$242.5 billion ($187.9 billion) of assets, cut its investments in public equities to 9% at midyear from 11% at the end of 2021, while increasing its exposure to bonds four percentage points to 18%. Stock markets have plunged this year as soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy have have weighed on corporate earnings and triggered fears about a coming recession.

Real assets account for a fourth of Ontario Teachers’ asset mix -- up three percentage points from last year -- with C$30.6 billion of assets in infrastructure and C$28.6 billion in real estate.

Ontario Teachers’ made investments across a variety of asset classes in the first half of the year, including putting $175 million into KKR & Co.’s road platform in India, buying two European logistics properties and committing $1 billion to develop offshore wind projects in a joint venture with Corio Generation Ltd. The fund also partnered with Thomas White Oxford Ltd. and developer Stanhope Plc to deliver a new global innovation district at Oxford University.

