Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has invested an undisclosed amount in Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technology Corp.

The investment in the U.S. rocket company, which this week launched 24 satellites into space, is the first for Teachers’ Innovation Platform which focuses on companies that use technology to disrupt industries, senior managing director Olivia Steedman said in a statement.

Toronto-based Teachers’ manages about $191.1 billion for retired teachers in Canada’s most-populous province.

SpaceX is looking to raise $314 million from investors bringing total 2019 fundraising to $1.33 billion once completed, CNBC reported Thursday.

On Tuesday, SpaceX launched its latest Falcon Heavy rocket, which included LightSail 2, the first spacecraft in Earth orbit powered by sunlight.