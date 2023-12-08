Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is exploring selling the rest of its stake in SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

It’s mulling the stake sale soon after Wren House Infrastructure bought a portion of the shipping container leasing company’s equity from the pension, a transaction that closed this week. In September, Bloomberg reported that Ontario Teachers’ was in talks to sell about half of its stake in SeaCube, in a deal valuing the company at as much as US$1 billion including debt.

A spokesperson for the pension declined to comment. A SeaCube representative didn’t respond to a request for comment.

SeaCube is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and led by Chief Executive Officer Robert Sappio.

It’s best known for refrigerated-container leasing. The Ontario pension purchased SeaCube in 2013 for $469.5 million.