(Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has hired Tim Deacon to be its next chief financial officer.

Deacon will join on April 19, succeeding David McGraw, who will retire in June after 16 years at the pension fund, it said Wednesday in a written statement. The overlapping time will allow Deacon to work with McGraw to ensure a smooth transition, the fund said. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor.

“I am confident his significant leadership experience and deep global investment knowledge will serve Ontario Teachers’ well as we embark on our next phase of growth,” Taylor said.

Deacon joins from Manulife Financial Corp., where he was group controller and global chief accounting officer. Prior to Manulife, he was a director at PwC LLP in the global capital markets group based in Toronto and London, according to the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.