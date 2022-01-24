Justin Trudeau signed a remote northern territory onto his plan to reduce daycare costs across Canada, leaving only Ontario to persuade before he can deliver fully on a key election promise.

The prime minister announced a childcare deal with Nunavut on Monday, part of his government’s $30 billion (US$23.6 billion) effort to establish a national system that provides parents with $10-a-day care. It’s the third of Canada’s three territories to agree, and nine of the nation’s 10 provinces are also on board.

Trudeau expressed frustration that Ontario, the most populous province, remains outside the fold.

“We have been ready to reach an agreement with Ontario for many, many months now,” the prime minister told reporters at a virtual news conference. “Families in Ontario are ready and eager to see childcare costs decrease. We’re all just waiting on the government of Ontario.”