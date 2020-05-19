(Bloomberg) -- Ontario will keep public schools closed through the end of the academic year in June.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at a press conference in Toronto. Students who were on track to graduate from high school will still be able to do so. The province closed schools in the middle of March.

The government will expand access to summer courses, with an emphasis on serving students in high school, said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Private schools and child care centers will stay closed until the government is through the first stage of its reopening plan, which means they won’t be able to reopen until at least June.

Overnight summer camps won’t be allowed to open at all this summer, the government said.

