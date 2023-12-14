(Bloomberg) -- Ontario is opening up alcohol sales to thousands of new locations, a major change for a region that has always tightly controlled the distribution of booze.

The changes will allow beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails in as many as 8,500 new stores, including convenience outlets — a win for companies such as Circle K parent Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. It’s the “largest expansion of consumer choice and convenience since the end of prohibition almost 100 years ago,” the provincial government said in a statement.

The vast majority of alcohol sales in Canada’s largest province take place through three channels: government-run stores by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario; Beer Store, a chain with a quasi-monopoly controlled by beer makers; and a limited number of grocery stores. The system will change by Jan. 1, 2026.

“We’ve got to start treating people like adults here in the province,” Premier Doug Ford said at a press conference at a Circle K store in Toronto. “It’s across the world. We are the only jurisdiction that still has an area where you can only buy beer in a beer store.”

Questions remain about the margins retailers will be able to earn following a government review of taxes and fees on alcoholic beverages and how distribution will work.

“The market will dictate, and let’s see what happens,” Ford said about bringing competition to the sector.

Couche-Tard has 729 stores in Ontario, but the financial impact is likely to be modest. Merchandise and service sales in Canada represented about 3.5% of its C$72 billion ($54 billion) of revenue generated in its fiscal 2023.

“We welcome this news,” said Amine Ndamama, a spokesperson for Couche-Tard. “We are waiting for the details. We’re very happy for our Ontario customers.”

