Ontario will make a pandemic measure that allowed restaurants and bars to deliver alcohol permanent.

Associate Minister of Small Business Prabmeet Sarkaria says the government is exploring ways to change laws surrounding the delivery of alcohol before they expire at the end of the year.

The change is part of new legislation which will be introduced later today to help small businesses which have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarkaria says the bill will also make temporary measures which allowed 24-hour delivery to pharmacies and grocery stores permanent.

The government says it will provide grants of up to $1,000 for small businesses to buy personal protective equipment.

The grants will be available to businesses with less than 10 employees and can also be used to make pandemic-related safety changes such as installing Plexiglas barriers.

