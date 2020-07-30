(Bloomberg) -- Ontario said it will allow students to return to the classroom five days a week in September and will hire 500 nurses to monitor Covid-19 in schools.

The provincial government will also limit class sizes in public high schools and require masks to be worn by teachers, staff and students who are in fourth grade and above.

Canada’s largest province, which has about 2 million students in public schools, closed them in March because of the pandemic and did not reopen them before the end of the academic year in June.

