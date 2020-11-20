Ontario lockdown measures are absolutely required and hopefully will be enough: Infectious diseases specialist

Ontario will allow cannabis retailers to provide curbside pickup and delivery services in regions impacted by upcoming provincial lockdowns, the province's attorney general said Friday.

Cannabis retailers were briefly allowed to provide delivery services in April during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that was rescinded three months later.

However, with Toronto and Peel Regions now set to enter a lockdown period Monday, Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey tweeted on Friday that the province will allow cannabis retailers to provide those services to customers again.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said that the new services will likely remain temporary until the lockdown period ends. Further details on how cannabis retailers will be permitted to provide delivery services will be provided by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the source said.

There are more than 225 licensed cannabis stores open in Ontario, with more than 700 applications being reviewed by the provincial regulator. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, sales of cannabis have spiked in Canada as customers stocked up on licensed offerings, and sales were boosted by delivery services.

However, some retailers bemoaned the government's decision to put an end to delivery services in July, claiming it accounted for as much as 30 per cent of retailers' revenue.

Prior to Friday's announcement, the provincially-owned Ontario Cannabis Store was the sole provider of cannabis delivery services in the province.