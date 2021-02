Ontario to reopen most schools on Monday, Toronto, Peel, York to follow Feb. 16

TORONTO - Ontario will reopen the majority of its shuttered schools on Monday, while those in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region will resume in-person learning the following week.

Students in 13 public health units, including Hamilton and Windsor, will return to physical classrooms on Feb. 8.

The province says schools in Toronto, Peel and York regions will resume in-person learning on Feb. 16.

The government previously said that all students currently learning online would be able to return to classrooms by Feb. 10.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says returning kids to school safely is crucial for their development and mental health.

All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

