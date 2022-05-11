(Bloomberg) -- Ontex Group NV jumped the most in nearly four years after the personal-hygeiene firm confirmed it’s in talks about a potential sale to American Industrial Partners.

Ontex is in preliminary discussions about a combination with AIP’s portfolio company Attindas, it said in a statement Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Shares of Ontex soared 25%, the biggest daily gain since July 2018, giving it a market value of 639.8 million euros ($674 million).

The parties haven’t reached an agreement on the structure or terms of any potential deal, and there’s no certainty the negotiations will lead to a transaction, Ontex said.

Founded in 1979, Ontex makes a range of hygiene products for infants and adults that include diapers, tampons and incontinence pads. It has a history of private equity ownership, having in the past been managed by Candover Investments Plc and later Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s merchant banking arm and TPG Inc. Ontex went public in 2014.

Ontex bought the personal-care business of Domtar Corp. for $920 million last year and renamed it Attindas. Ontex itself weighed a bid for the Domtar unit in 2020.

European investment firm Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA, which owns nearly 20% of Ontex, may consider remaining invested in the company as part of any deal, people familiar with the matter said. GBL has been exploring the possibility of teaming up with a partner to take Ontex private, Bloomberg News reported in March. A representative for GBL declined to comment.

In 2018, when it had a market value of 1.6 billion euros, Ontex rejected a takeover offer from private equity firm PAI Partners as too low. Esther Berrozpe Galindo took over as the company’s chief executive officer at the start of 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.