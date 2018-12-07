(Bloomberg) -- OPEC finalized an agreement for a larger-than-expected production cut in conjunction with its allies, sending oil prices soaring after several days of difficult talks in Vienna.

The cartel concluded its meeting with an accord to remove 1.2 million barrels a day of crude from the market, with non-OPEC allies including Russia taking a 400,000 barrel-a-day share, delegates said, asking not to be named because the information wasn’t public.

The deal was reached after Iran was granted an exemption from curbing its output due to U.S. sanctions, which have already sharply reduced the nation’s oil shipments.

Crude surged 4.7 percent in London, raising the risk that the deal could anger U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged the group to keeps the taps open and prices low.

