OPEC’s top official said he sees a more upbeat economic outlook amid China’s reopening after several years of virus restrictions.

While there’s lot of potential for oil demand this year there’s also the possibility of volatility, Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said on Monday at the India Energy Week forum. Covid-19 remains a “beast” that poses a range of “unknowns” for global markets, he cautioned.

Ministers from the OPEC+ coalition are just “a phone call away” if they need to step in and decide on supply intervention, he added.

